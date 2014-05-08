FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Freddie Mac to pay U.S. Treasury $4.5 billion on quarterly profit
May 8, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Freddie Mac to pay U.S. Treasury $4.5 billion on quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - Government-controlled mortgage finance firm Freddie Mac said on Thursday it would send the U.S. Treasury a dividend of $4.5 billion after posting a tenth straight quarterly profit.

Once it has made the latest payment, it will have returned $86.3 billion to taxpayers in return for the $71.3 billion in aid it received after being placed under the government’s wing at the height of the financial crisis.

The company, the nation’s second-largest source of mortgage funds, earned a net income of $4.0 billion during the first three months of the year, down from $4.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. The earnings were driven by $4.9 billion from legal settlements relating to private-label securities sold to the company during the housing bubble. (Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn Editing by W Simon)

