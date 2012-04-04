Geithner says far behind on housing finance reform

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Wednesday that the United States was far behind on reforming the country’s housing finance system where the government’s mortgage buyers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac provide funding for the bulk of U.S. home loans.

“The biggest source of unfinished business in the finiancial reform effort is in the housing finance area,” Geithner told the Chicago Economic Club in Chicago.

Geithner said he saw early signs of bipartisan consensus for reforming the housing finance market.