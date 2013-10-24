FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fannie, Freddie to finish sorting out loan disputes by year end
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 24, 2013 / 7:33 PM / 4 years ago

Fannie, Freddie to finish sorting out loan disputes by year end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Disputes between financial institutions and government-run mortgage finance sources Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on loans made before the financial crisis are on track to be settled by the end of the year, the firms’ regulator said on Thursday.

“We’ve been making progress on getting the claims resolved and settled,” the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s acting director, Edward DeMarco, told reporters. The firms are sorting through delinquent loans for signs of any violations of the representations and warranties.

DeMarco also said lenders will get at least six months’ notice before the government reduces the limit on the size of loans that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac can back.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.