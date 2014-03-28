FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senate panel to vote on housing finance reform bill on April 29
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Senate panel to vote on housing finance reform bill on April 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The Senate Banking Committee said on Friday it planned to hold a formal drafting session on April 29 for legislation to wind down government-controlled mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Sen. Tim Johnson, the Democrat who chairs the committee, and the panel’s top Republican, Sen. Mike Crapo, announced an agreement earlier this month on a draft bill that would create a industry-financed government backstop for mortgages.

The new entity would supplant Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which buy mortgages from lenders and repackage them as securities for investors, which they offer with a guarantee.

A spokesman for the committee said it was not clear how quickly the committee might be able to move to a final vote on the bill. Analysts say the panel’s efforts are simply a step on what is likely to be a multi-year process in remaking the U.S. housing finance system. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.