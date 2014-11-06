Fannie Mae to send $4 bln to U.S. Treasury after Q3 profit

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Government-controlled mortgage finance firm Fannie Mae said on Thursday it will pay U.S. taxpayers $4.0 billion after posting a quarterly profit.

Once it has made the latest payment in December, it will have returned $134.5 billion to taxpayers in exchange for the $116.1 billion in taxpayer aid it received after being placed under the government’s wing at the height of the financial crisis.

The company, the nation’s largest source of mortgage funds, earned net income of $3.9 billion in the third quarter, down from $8.7 billion a year earlier.