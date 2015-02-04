U.S. housing regulator downbeat on prospects for principal reductions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on Wednesday played down the likelihood of reducing the loan size of homeowners still under water, saying such a move would also have to be a “win” for taxpayers.

Any program to help those whose mortgage loan balance is more than their house is worth would be “substantially narrower” than a lot of people want, Federal Housing Finance Agency director Mel Watt said during a roundtable with reporters.

Watt, a former 20-year Democratic congressman who has been at the helm of the agency for just over a year, came under fire from Democratic lawmakers in November for not taking a more aggressive approach to principal reductions..

At issue is balancing relief for homeowners with the interests of taxpayers, who support the government-controlled mortgage-finance giants.

“Is there someplace where there is a win for the borrower and a win for Fannie and Freddie and therefore the taxpayer?” Watt said.

He declined to offer a concrete timeline for any decision.

In the meantime, the FHFA has been promoting other policies to help struggling homeowners, such as allowing eligible Americans to buy back Fannie- or Freddie-backed foreclosed homes at current market value.

The FHFA has a number of decisions to make over the next few months from new eligibility requirements for private mortgage insurers to whether to raise or lower the amount Fannie and Freddie charge lenders to guarantee loans.

An action on guarantee fees is anticipated by April .

Some in the mortgage industry think Watt may ease the pricing adjustments on those fees for less-creditworthy borrowers to chime with the FHFA’s affordable housing goals and possibly raise the base guarantee fee slightly to compensate.

Watt could also remove the adverse market charge, an additional cost to lenders introduced in 2008 to improve the mortgage duo’s financial health amid mounting losses.

In contrast to his predecessor, Watt has prioritized the FHFA’s affordable housing goals by compelling Fannie and Freddie to allow down payments as low as three percent of a property’s value and to begin paying into an affordable housing fund, actions decried by congressional Republicans.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac buy mortgages from lenders, which they package into securities and mostly sell to investors.

Watt rejected criticism from the banking industry on the agency’s proposal for tightened criteria on Federal Home Loan Banks membership that would effectively shut out lightly regulated captive insurers, wholly owned entities created to insure their parent companies against risks.

“We are the regulator and it’s our responsibility to stop the abuse,” he said.