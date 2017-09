WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - Government-controlled mortgage finance firm Freddie Mac said on Tuesday it will give the U.S. Treasury just $746 million in the current quarter, its smallest dividend to taxpayers since 2009.

Freddie Mac said its first quarter net income was $524 million, up from $227 million in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)