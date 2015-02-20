FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fannie Mae to send $1.9 bln to U.S. Treasury after Q4 profit
February 20, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Fannie Mae to send $1.9 bln to U.S. Treasury after Q4 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Government-controlled mortgage finance firm Fannie Mae said on Friday it will pay U.S. taxpayers $1.9 billion after posting a quarterly profit.

Once it has made the latest payment in March, it will have returned $136.4 billion to taxpayers in exchange for the $116.1 billion in taxpayer aid it received after being placed under the government’s wing at the height of the financial crisis.

The company, the nation’s largest source of mortgage funds, earned net income of $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

