#Market News
May 20, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. housing finance firms set non-bank lender liquidity rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. non-bank mortgage lenders will need minimum liquidity levels to do business with the government-controlled firms that dominate housing finance, according to rules announced on Wednesday that aim to shield taxpayers from risks in the home loan industry.

Banks already must follow liquidity standards. Non-bank lenders and loan servicers will need to do so as of Dec. 31 to work with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which provide the capital for most new U.S. mortgages.

Taxpayers bailed out Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2008 during a severe recession and housing market implosion, and the new rules aim to limit the companies’ exposure to under-capitalized counterparties.

The guidelines on liquidity standards were little changed from a draft rule published in January by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Non-banks will be required to have a minimum net worth of $2.5 million plus a quarter percentage point of the outstanding principal of loans they service, the two firms said in separate statements.

Lenders and servicers also will need to have a minimum capital ratio of 6 percent of assets to net worth and keep liquid assets based on the volume of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans they are servicing and the amount of non-performing loans. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)

