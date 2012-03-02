BofA, JPMorgan win back U.S. mortgage aid funds

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - The Obama administration said on Friday it planned to release funds to Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase & Co. that it had withheld to try to force the banks to improve their performance on a government mortgage relief plan.

The Treasury Department said the two banks had improved their loan modification efforts and now merited the financial incentives from the administration’s housing rescue program.

“We have prompted servicers to improve their implementation of the Making Home Affordable Program,” said Treasury Assistant Secretary for Financial Stability Tim Massad. “However, there is still more work to be done to ensure that the industry treats all borrowers properly.”

The program provides incentives for mortgage servicers to rewrite loan terms to reduce monthly payments for struggling borrowers.

Both banks had the incentives withheld for three consecutive quarters last year. The Treasury Department said they will now receive those funds after the government’s $25 billion settlement with mortgage lenders is filed in court.

Bank of America will receive $81.8 million, and JPMorgan will win back $89.1 million.

The Treasury Department said it reserves the right to reduce the support of the participating mortgage lenders in the future if the improvements are not kept in place.

Seven other mortgage servicers were found in need of moderate improvements and two were in need of minor changes in the fourth quarter, it said.

U.S. housing officials announced the moves in the latest “scorecard” on the number of homeowners who have won permanent loan modifications under the program.

The administration said 951,319 homeowners had been granted permanent loan modifications since the program was launched in 2009. But 182,546 had been canceled as of January.

Initially the administration had aimed to help as many as 4 million borrowers through its mortgage relief efforts, but it has fallen short of expectations.