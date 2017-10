WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will raise their guarantee fees on home loans by the end of the year, the top U.S. housing regulator said on Fr iday, a step designed to encourage private firms to wade back into the mortgage finance market.

Mortgages guaranteed by the two government-controlled companies will increase by an average of 10 basis points by the end of the year, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a statement.