WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Government-controlled mortgage finance firm Freddie Mac said on Thursday that it paid $19.6 billion to the U.S. Treasury last year and reported a drop in earnings.

Freddie Mac said fourth quarter net income fell by $1.9 billion from the previous quarter, driven by a rise in dividend losses from declining long-term interest rates.