U.S. says takes steps to wind down Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
August 17, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

U.S. says takes steps to wind down Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Friday said that it was taking steps to wind down Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the country’s largest mortgage financiers that were taken over by the government during the financial crisis.

The government-controlled companies, which buy mortgages from lenders and repackage them as securities for investors, will be required to reduce their investment portfolios at an annual rate of 15 percent instead of the 10 percent required under their previous agreements with the Treasury.

