April 29, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Senate panel scratches votes on bill to remake U.S. housing finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - The Senate Banking Committee does not plan to hold any votes on Tuesday on a draft measure to wind down government-backed mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, according to a Senate aide.

Committee Chairman Tim Johnson, a Democrat, and Senator Mike Crapo, the panel’s top Republican, are pushing back the schedule for the vote to build more support for the housing finance reform bill, the aide said.

The timing of any vote on the measure is unclear. (Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

