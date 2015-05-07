FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. regulator allows more exceptions to lending cap for rentals
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. regulator allows more exceptions to lending cap for rentals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on lending cap exclusions)

WASHINGTON, May 7 (Reuters) - The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Thursday it would exclude more types of loans from borrowing caps to help the market for multifamily housing that is rented by low-income Americans.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency said Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would still each have a $30 billion cap on multifamily lending.

But the regulator will allow the firms to exclude from the caps more loans for properties deemed affordable to renters making below-average wages.

For markets considered to be “very high cost” areas, the caps could exclude housing that is affordable for a renter earning the local median income, FHFA said in a statement. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

