Mortgage lending drops in 2013 on decline in refinancing

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mortgage originations fell 11 percent in 2013 as rates ticked higher and remained at 20-year lows in the case of loans for home purchases, according to information released on Monday by the Federal Reserve.

The annual release of data under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act also showed the share of home purchase loans given to black and low-income families fell over the year.

For low and moderate-income families the decline was sharp, dropping from nearly 31 percent of mortgage loans in 2012 to 26 percent in 2013.

Tighter mortgage lending standards were considered necessary in the aftermath of the U.S. housing meltdown and financial crisis triggered in part by an explosion in subprime loans.

But some Federal Reserve and other officials argue the pendulum may have swung too far, making it difficult for borrowers with other than pristine credit ratings to buy a home. That, in turn, may play a role in the slow recovery of the housing market.

The data, reported by 7,190 banks, credit unions and other mortgage lenders, showed that mortgage originations dropped 11 percent in 2013 to 8.7 million, largely as a result of a 23 percent decline in mortgage refinancing for one to four family properties.

The number of loans for home purchases increased 13 percent, to around 2.7 million, the second year of strong growth for home purchase loans. But the number still remained depressed by historical standards, evidence of the lingering impact of the financial crisis.

The increase in home purchase loans was unevenly distributed across the demographic spectrum. Loans to Asian borrowers increased 42 percent, and to high-income borrowers by 50 percent; loans to blacks rose 12 percent while loans to low and middle income borrowers grew seven percent.

The slower rate of growth among the latter groups is why their share of overall mortgage lending declined. For blacks, the decline has been steady since 2006. At that point, blacks accounted for 8.7 percent of home purchase loans; it fell to 4.8 percent last year.