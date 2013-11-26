Fannie, Freddie loan limits to hold steady in 2014

WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. home price gains in 2013 were not substantial enough to warrant an increase in the maximum size of loans that mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will purchase in 2014, the firms’ regulator said on Tuesday.

The two taxpayer-owned companies will continue to purchase loans up to a maximum of $417,000 in most areas, holding at the same limit as the current year. In more expensive real-estate markets, such as Los Angeles and New York, the cap will remain at $625,500, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said.