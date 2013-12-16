FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Washington could cut Fannie, Freddie home loan limits in 2014
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2013 / 9:35 PM / 4 years ago

Washington could cut Fannie, Freddie home loan limits in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. government said on Monday it could reduce its support for high-cost mortgages as soon as October of next year, a sign of confidence in the recovery of the American housing market.

The regulator for taxpayer-owned Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac unveiled a plan in which the two mortgage finance giants would gradually reduce the maximum size of U.S. home loans they buy.

Because the government guarantees the loans bought by the two firms, the move would amount to dialing back the heavy support Washington provides the mortgage market.

“Setting reduced loan purchase limits furthers the goal of contracting the market presence of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac gradually over time,” the Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a statement.

The FHFA said it could reduce the loan limit to $600,000 from $625,500 in the nation’s highest-cost areas, which include cities like Los Angeles, New York and Washington. The limit would drop in much of the rest of the country to $400,000 from $417,000.

The regulator said it will seek public comment before implementing the plan. If adopted, the plan “will not affect loans originated before October 1, 2014,” the FHFA said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.