U.S. regulator to let Fannie, Freddie cut mortgage balances
April 14, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

U.S. regulator to let Fannie, Freddie cut mortgage balances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - The regulator of government-controlled mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac said on Thursday it would allow the two firms to cut loans balances for some U.S. borrowers who owe more than their home is worth.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency said the principal reduction program would be a one-time offering for seriously delinquent borrowers who have an unpaid principal balance of $250,000 or less and whose loan-to-value ratios exceed 115 percent.

It said it expected about 33,000 borrowers would be eligible. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

