FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Des Moines, Seattle home loan banks agree to merge
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2014 / 5:42 PM / 3 years ago

Des Moines, Seattle home loan banks agree to merge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Des Moines and Seattle Federal Home Loan Banks agreed on Thursday to merge, in a move the companies said would make the lenders stronger as a combined entity.

The two banks said in July that they were in merger discussions.

The Federal Home Loan Bank System is made up of 12 regional banks that help finance mortgages made to consumers by their members that include banks, credit unions and insurance companies.

FHLB Des Moines is the larger of the two banks by assets with $82.2 billion at the end of June. FHLB Seattle had $36.5 billion.

The combined entity, to be headquartered in Des Moines, will serve nearly 1,500 member financial institutions, 13 states and the U.S. Pacific territories, according Thursday’s press release.

The banks' regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), said it supported the merger. (1.usa.gov/ZePFVl)

Closing of the merger is subject to certain closing conditions, including formal approval by FHFA and ratification by the member-owners of the Des Moines and Seattle Banks. (bit.ly/1vihLcL) (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.