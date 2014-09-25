UPDATE 1-Two U.S. home loan banks agree to merge

(Adds background, analyst quotes)

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Des Moines and Seattle Federal Home Loan Banks agreed on Thursday to merge in a move that, if approved by their regulator and members, would result in an entity with nearly $120 billion in assets.

The combined entity, to be headquartered in Des Moines, will serve nearly 1,500 member financial institutions that include banks, credit unions and insurance companies in 13 states and the U.S. Pacific territories.

The banks' regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), said it supported the merger. (1.usa.gov/ZePFVl)

The two banks, part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System created in 1932 to help finance mortgages for consumers, said in July that they were in merger discussions.

This is the first time two regional FHLBs agreed to merge.

FHLB Des Moines is the larger of the two banks, with $82.2 billion in assets and 1,170 members at the end of June. FHLB Seattle had $36.5 billion, with 320 members.

FHLB Seattle had struggled with bad loans and investments stemming from the mortgage crisis seven years ago. It is the only regional FHLB whose Standard & Poor’s credit rating is AA, which while still indicating high creditworthiness, is a notch below its peers.

“(FHLB) Seattle really needed the help,” said Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist at D.A. Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida. She noted the other 10 regional FHLBs’ are in good shape, making this merger between Des Moines and Seattle “a one-off.”

Closing of the merger is subject to certain conditions, including formal approval by the FHFA and ratification by the member-owners of the Des Moines and Seattle Banks. (bit.ly/1vihLcL)

FHLB Des Moines' President and Chief Executive Dick Swanson will be the combined banks' chief executive, while his FHLB Seattle counterpart, Mike Wilson, will serve as the combined bank's president, the FHLBs said in a statement.