U.S. looks to expand financing in underserved housing markets

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The mortgage companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac must do more for low and moderate-income families in underserved markets, their federal conservator said on Tuesday in unveiling a proposal that would have them help finance manufactured homes, support affordable housing and strengthen lending in rural areas.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which has acted as conservator to the two mortgage purchasers since they were bailed out during the financial crisis, said it is looking into changing the financing for manufactured housing communities to real property and blanket loans from chattel loans. The change would allow borrowers to take out mortgages with greater protections and lower default rates, according to the proposal.

It also proposed creating plans to preserve affordable housing for renters and owners that include purchasing loan pools on small multifamily rental properties and energy retrofit loans on single-family properties.

For rural areas, FHFA is considering expanding lending by modifying underwriting guidelines, increasing rural loan purchases and providing technical assistance to small lenders working in the areas.

The agency originally proposed changing rules to reach underserved markets in 2010 and received more than 4,000 comments, which helped lead it to take the approach in Tuesday’s proposal. Specifically, the new proposed rule would not authorize or prohibit engaging activities. Instead it would give Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac a “credit” reflecting they have upheld obligations in underserved markets that are called for by federal law. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)