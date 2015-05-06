U.S. regulator plans to ease Fannie, Freddie's multifamily mortgage limit -Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - The regulator of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac plans to ease a limit on how much support the two government-controlled housing finance firms can provide this year to the multifamily mortgage market, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Bloomberg said the Federal Housing Finance Agency intended to tell the companies this week how it will loosen the $30 billion annual cap on their multifamily business that the regulator put in place in January.

It said the two firms were on track to reach the cap in the third quarter. An FHFA spokeswoman declined to comment, it said. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann)