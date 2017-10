WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Monday the U.S. housing market was “beginning to tick up” but was still not where it needs to be.

The state of the U.S. economy is key to Obama’s re-election chances on Nov. 6, and housing prices remain weak in some pivotal election battleground states including Florida. Obama made the comments in an impromptu news conference in the White House briefing room.