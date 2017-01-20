U.S. housing regulators suspend plans to cut mortgage premiums

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Friday suspended a controversial plan that would have slashed the premium rates for certain federally backed mortgages.

The reversal by the Federal Housing Administration came less than two hours after Donald Trump was sworn in as president.

The announcement came in a letter signed by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Housing Genger Charles, which said the reduction in FHA mortgage insurance premiums that was slated to take effect on Jan. 27 would be "suspended indefinitely."

When asked for more information about HUD's decision, a spokesman referred back to the letter, which states that "more analysis and research are deemed necessary to assess future adjustments..."

The FHA, which is part of HUD, offers mortgage insurance, often to first-time homebuyers and those with low incomes or less than top-notch credit, which protects lenders in case of default.

HUD's decision to lower FHA premiums by a quarter-percentage point earlier this month sparked a partisan divide on Capitol Hill, with Republicans accusing the outgoing Obama administration of putting taxpayers at risk of a potential bailout of the FHA.

"Just three years ago the taxpayers had to spend $1.7 billion to bail out the FHA," House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling said on Jan. 9 when the premium cut was announced.

"Playing politics with the FHA through cynical, surprise 11th hour rule changes is irresponsible," he added.

HUD had projected that the reduced premiums would have saved FHA-insured homeowners an average of $500 in 2017.

Ben Carson, Trump's nominee to head HUD, told Congress last week during a hearing on his nomination that the incoming administration planned to closely examine the decision.

Shares of mortgage insurer MGIC rose 2 percent after the reversal was announced to trade flat in mid-afternoon, while Radian gained 1.7 percent. (additional reporting by Daniel Burns in New York)