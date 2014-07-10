FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FHFA asks for public comment on private mortgage insurance rules
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FHFA asks for public comment on private mortgage insurance rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. housing regulator on Thursday asked for public comment on proposals to tighten requirements for private insurers that do business with government-controlled mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB.

The two firms back most mortgages in the United States, but they also contract private firms to insure loans where the loan-to-value ratio is above 80 percent.

This helps shield taxpayers from some losses when people default on their mortgages.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) said in a statement the proposed rules would help ensure “approved insurers have a sufficient level of liquid assets from which to pay claims.”

The FHFA will take accept public commentary on the rules until September 8.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are owned by U.S. taxpayers, who bailed out the firms in 2008 during the financial crisis. The FHFA runs the two firms through a conservatorship. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.