REIT activities aligned with FHLB goals -U.S. Treasury official
September 9, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

REIT activities aligned with FHLB goals -U.S. Treasury official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Real Estate Investment Trusts are an “important source” of private capital for housing, although they can pose risks to the Federal Home Loan Bank System through their captive insurance subsidiaries, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.

The official, Treasury counselor Michael Stegman, said in remarks prepared for delivery to the North Carolina Bankers Association that the Treasury had not taken a position on a regulatory proposal that would shut captive insurers out of the FHLB system.

But he noted some benefits of their inclusion.

“It is true that funding REITs through their captive insurance subsidiaries poses potential incremental risks to the FHLB system,” Stegman said. “However, many of the activities that REITs engage in appear to be aligned with the FHLB System’s core mission, and represent an important source of private capital that should be at the core of the U.S. housing finance system.” (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

