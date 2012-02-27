CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Fannie Mae soliciting applications for REO pilot

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A federal regulator for mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on Monday provided more details on how private investors can become partners in the government’s plan to convert foreclosed homes into rentals.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) outlined the first foreclosed properties that would be put up for sale, and said prequalified investors could now submit applications to demonstrate their financial capacity, experience and specific plans for purchasing pools of the properties held by Fannie Mae.

The first pilot bulk sale involves almost 2,500 foreclosed properties and covers real estate that would be pooled into portfolios in eight of the hardest-hit areas. They include Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix and parts of Florida.

“This is an important step toward increasing private investment in foreclosed properties to maximize value and stabilize communities,” said FHFA Acting Director Edward DeMarco.

The plan is part of U.S. President Barack Obama’s broader efforts to shore up the housing market and lessen the pain of foreclosures.

The administration began soliciting ideas from investors this past summer on how to convert foreclosed homes to rentals as the government now owns about 215,000 repossessed properties.

During the pilot phase, Fannie Mae will offer qualified investors different types of assets, including rental properties, vacant properties and non-performing loans. The first transaction will be announced in the near term, the FHFA said.

Prospective investors will need to provide the mortgage lender with “specific plans” for purchasing pools of Fannie Mae foreclosed properties.