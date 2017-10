MIAMI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. weather agency NOAA, raised its outlook for the 2012 Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday and now expects near-normal to above-normal activity.

Forecasters expect the June-through-November season will bring 12 to 17 tropical storms, with five to eight of those becoming hurricanes and two to three strengthening into ‘major hurricanes.’ (Reporting by Jane Sutton)