Florida defense company to pay $7.1 mln to resolve U.S. bribery probe

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - Florida-based defense company IAP Worldwide Services Inc will pay $7.1 million to resolve a U.S. investigation into an alleged conspiracy to bribe Kuwaiti officials to win a government contract, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

A former vice president of IAP, James Michael Rama, 69, of Lynchburg, Virginia, also pleaded guilty to participating in the illegal scheme, prosecutors said in a statement. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Sandra Maler)