Idaho earthquake damages property, causes power outages
January 3, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

Idaho earthquake damages property, causes power outages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - A moderate earthquake rattled a broad swath of Idaho early Saturday, damaging property and causing power outages near its epicenter in the city of Challis, which has endured a string of temblors over the past weeks, authorities said.

The quake was measured at a magnitude of 4.9 and was centered about four miles from Chaliss, in the central mountains, but was felt as far away as Boise, a 190-mile drive to the southwest, the U.S. Geological Survey said. (Reporting By Laura Zuckerman and Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

