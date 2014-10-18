Gay vet given permission to bury spouse in Idaho military cemetery

SALMON, Idaho, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A gay veteran denied the right to bury the cremated remains of her lesbian spouse in an Idaho military cemetery was given permission on Friday for the interment in light of a federal court ruling that legalized same-sex nuptials in the state.

U.S. Navy veteran Madelynn Taylor, 74, is to set a date for burial of the ashes of her spouse, Jean Mixner, in what will mark the first such interment at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, said Idaho Division of Veterans Services spokesman Kevin Wallior.

The cemetery allows burial of veterans’ spouses upon request but had declined Taylor’s application earlier this year because her marriage in California to Mixner was not recognized at the time in Idaho, where the constitution defined marriage as between a man and a woman.

A federal appeals court ruling earlier this month that found the ban unconstitutional formally opened the way on Wednesday for gay couples to marry in Idaho, which recognizes same-sex marriages performed in other states.

Taylor, in an interview, said Mixner, who died in 2012, “is probably dancing in heaven” now that she will be allowed burial in the same plot that is to ultimately contain Taylor’s remains.

Taylor in July sued the state, saying her constitutional right to equal protection was violated by Idaho’s failure to recognize her same-sex union. She said on Friday the state has indicated it will no longer contest the burial and will strike a settlement agreement with Taylor over such issues as legal fees.

“I can now get Jean out of the closet,” Taylor said.

In the couple’s travels, they sometimes came upon neglected cemeteries where they would pull weeds from untended gravesites.

“Jean said, ‘Don’t you ever put me in a place like this,'” Taylor said. “She won’t be forgotten out there in the veterans cemetery.”

Gay marriage bans fell on Friday in Arizona, Alaska and Wyoming, bringing to more than 30 the number of states that allow same-sex nuptials. (Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and Sandra Maler)