Illinois governor will sell government building in Chicago

CHICAGO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner said on Tuesday the state government will auction off its main building in Chicago, the Thompson Center, saying it is inefficient and that the sale will save the state money and generate tax revenue.

Rauner declined to indicate the market value of the building, which houses 2,000 government workers. Both Chicago and the state of Illinois are mired in financial crisis and the state is currently running without a budget. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Matthew Lewis)