Illinois governor briefs credit rating agencies on budget plan
February 20, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Illinois governor briefs credit rating agencies on budget plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shortly after proposing his turnaround budget to the Illinois General Assembly, Governor Bruce Rauner has turned his attention to stopping the state’s credit ratings from falling further and potentially boosting already-high borrowing costs.

The Republican governor spoke with the three major credit rating agencies about his spending plan and agenda, his office said late on Thursday.

“He stressed he is intent on solving the years of financial recklessness that put us in this fiscal crisis,” the governor’s office said.

Rauner, who took office in January, delivered his first Illinois budget address on Wednesday. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Matthew Lewis)

