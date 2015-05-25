FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois Democrats to offer FY 2016 budget with cuts, revenue
#Market News
May 25, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

Illinois Democrats to offer FY 2016 budget with cuts, revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - Democrats in the Illinois state House and Senate will move ahead with their own fiscal 2016 budget that will include spending cuts as well as new revenue that will be “responsive to the needs of the people in the state,” House Speaker Michael Madigan said on Monday.

“We’re willing to work with the governor to find the money to pay for it,” Madigan, a Democrat, told reporters in the state capitol in Springfield.

Shortly before Madigan’s press conference, a spokesman for Governor Bruce Rauner said Madigan and “politicians he controls” had walked away from negotiations on “critical reforms” sought by the Republican governor.

Madigan said it was not “appropriate” to bring non-budget issues into budget talks. (Reporting by Karen Pierog)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
