Illinois governor says will not sign unbalanced state budget
May 29, 2015 / 7:11 PM / 2 years ago

Illinois governor says will not sign unbalanced state budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 29 (Reuters) - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner said on Friday that he will reject a fiscal 2016 budget from the Democratic-controlled legislature if it is not balanced, but he held out the possibility that compromises could be reached over the next two days.

“I cannot sign a fake budget, a phony budget, an out-of-balance budget,” the Republican governor told reporters in the state capital of Springfield. “The people of Illinois deserve better.”

After meeting with legislative leaders earlier on Friday, Rauner said Democrats were now interested in his reform agenda. He said they have until the end of the legislative session at midnight on Sunday to demonstrate their sincerity. The governor added he will not call lawmakers back for a special session this summer. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

