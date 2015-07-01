FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bill for one-month budget fails to pass Illinois House
July 1, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

Bill for one-month budget fails to pass Illinois House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois, July 1 (Reuters) - A bill pushed by Democratic lawmakers that is aimed at keeping “essential services” operating in Illinois for a month failed to attract enough votes on Wednesday to pass the Illinois House.

The measure fell four votes short of the 71 votes needed for passage in the Democrat-controlled chamber. However, a $2.25 billion emergency budget remained alive in a different bill passed by the Democrat-controlled Senate earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese)

