Illinois court asked to clarify state payments without budget
July 2, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

Illinois court asked to clarify state payments without budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 2 (Reuters) - Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced on Thursday that she has asked a state court to clarify what payments the state can make in the absence of an enacted budget for the fiscal year that began on Wednesday.

The filing seeks “clear” approval from Cook County Circuit Court allowing Illinois’ comptroller to make payments that do not legally require an appropriation, including expenditures for federal programs, according to a statement from Madigan’s office.

Democrats who control the Illinois legislature and Republican Governor Bruce Rauner are at an impasse over a fiscal 2016 spending plan. (Reporting By Karen Pierog)

