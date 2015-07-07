Illinois state workers cannot be paid in full without budget -judge

CHICAGO (Reuters) - State workers in Illinois will not be paid in full and on time without a fiscal 2016 budget in place, a Cook County Circuit Court judge ruled on Tuesday.

The decision by Judge Diane Larsen increases the pressure on the Democratic-controlled legislature and Republican Governor Bruce Rauner to end their impasse over a spending plan for the fiscal year that began on July 1.

The Illinois House returns to session on Wednesday when it could vote on a $2.26 billion, one-month budget passed by the Senate last week. Rauner, who vetoed the Democrats’ $36.3 billion, full-year budget last month, has signaled he will veto a temporary spending plan as well.

The governor has also assured workers they will be paid their entire wages on time. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan contended such a move was not permissible under state law and asked the court last week to clarify what the state can continue to fund. The first fiscal 2016 paychecks are scheduled for July 15.

“(The governor) has asked (Central Management Services) to explore all of its legal options, including seeking an expedited appeal of this order or other emergency relief to ensure that employees are paid and critical state services are not disrupted,” said Lance Trover, a Rauner spokesman.

The judge ruled only state workers covered under the U.S. Fair Labor Standards Act can be paid the federal minimum wage plus overtime in the absence of an enacted state budget. Illinois Comptroller Leslie Geissler Munger, whose office pays the state’s bills, has said antiquated computer systems make doing so unfeasible.

The state’s biggest union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31, said it plans to appeal the ruling.

AFSCME, along with 12 other unions, filed a lawsuit in St. Clair County Court last Thursday, contending the state’s failure to pay workers under their collective bargaining agreements would illegally impair contracts.

Judge Larsen’s order allows Illinois to pay items covered by continuing appropriations such as debt service on state bonds, pensions and revenue sharing payments to local governments, as well as expenses required by consent decrees.