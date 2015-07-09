Illinois House passes one-month state budget

CHICAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - The Democrat-controlled Illinois House on Thursday passed a bill to fund “essential services” and state worker paychecks for a month as an impasse continues over a full-year fiscal 2016 budget.

The measure, which passed with a veto-proof 71 votes, now heads back to the Democrat-controlled Senate, which passed a $2.26 billion temporary spending bill last week. That bill, however, did not include a provision for worker paychecks. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)