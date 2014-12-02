Illinois governor-elect eyes widening budget hole

CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Illinois Governor-elect Bruce Rauner said on Tuesday that the state’s already “dire” financial condition gets worse as he and his team drill down on the budget.

“Every time we look under the hood, look at different departments, look at different issues, the problems, the deficits, the overspending are more significant than has been discussed in the past,” the Republican told reporters in the state capitol in Springfield.

Rauner, who takes office in January after beating Democratic Governor Pat Quinn in the Nov. 4 election, said one-time revenue measures in Illinois’ current budget would put a nearly $1.44 billion hole in the fiscal 2016 budget.

He said Quinn signed into law a “phony” $35 billion general funds budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 that was not even close to being balanced.

Rauner pointed to $650 million that was borrowed from other state funds as well as costs for Medicaid and other programs that were shifted to other fiscal years.

Abdon Pallasch, Illinois’ assistant budget director, said while Quinn proposed a comprehensive budget last March, the legislature sent him an “incomplete” spending plan.

That is largely because lawmakers did not act on Quinn’s request to stop income tax rates, which were temporarily hiked in 2011, from partially rolling back halfway through fiscal 2015. As a result, revenue is expected to fall by as much as $2 billion from January through June. In fiscal 2016, the revenue decline would be about $6 billion.

But Rauner said the state’s fiscal woes were due to years of financial mismanagement and not because the tax rates will fall as of Jan 1. Rauner added that he wants to work on bipartisan solutions with the Democrat-controlled legislature.

The state also faces the likelihood that a pension reform law that would save about $1 billion in fiscal 2016 will be declared unconstitutional by the Illinois Supreme Court sometime next year..

Illinois has the worst-funded state pension system and its credit ratings are the lowest among all 50 states.