SPRINGFIELD, Illinois, July 1 (Reuters) - The Democrat-controlled Illinois Senate passed on Wednesday an emergency, one-month budget to fund essential services, which is likely to be rejected by Republican Governor Bruce Rauner, who wants pro-business reforms before he will approve a budget.

The bill passed with 37 votes in favor, none against, 11 present and 11 not voting. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz)