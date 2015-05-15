Some Chicago bonds trade at record low after second downgrade

May 15 (Reuters) - A block of Chicago general obligation school construction bonds traded at an all-time low on Friday, a day after the city’s credit rating was cut for a second time this week.

A customer sold $1 million of the bonds, maturing in 2023 with a 5 percent coupon, for 99.05 cents on the dollar, down from trades of 108.031 the last time the bonds moved in October.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service dropped the city’s rating two notches to A-minus on Thursday, two days after Moody’s Investors Service cut it to junk.