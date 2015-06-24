Chicago Little League team files legal action over title loss

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A Chicago-area Little League team stripped of its championship title last year over allegations of cheating has filed a legal action against the sport’s governing body, questioning the fairness of the decision.

The Jackie Robinson West team, whose victory last summer led to a celebration parade in Chicago, was stripped of the U.S. title in February for violating a rule that prohibits the use of players who live outside the team’s boundaries.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Victor Henderson, an attorney for Jackie Robinson West, told reporters the team wants to be sure the rules are applied equally to everyone.

The team filed a “petition for discovery before suit” with the Cook County Circuit Court on Tuesday, saying Little League International did not give it a chance to be heard or present evidence before making its decision. The petition demands information about how the decision was made.

All of the players for Jackie Robinson West are black and some supporters have said racism was behind the Little League decision. The team is named for Jackie Robinson, who became the first black major league baseball player in the modern era by breaking the color barrier in 1947.

Little League International has not yet reviewed the petition, spokesman Brian McClintock said in an email.

Jackie Robinson West has been advised “numerous times” of the opportunity to have an official, in-person review of the decision, but has declined to take it up, McClintock said.

“Little League is rooted in fair play, and we appreciate that during the public announcement counsel acknowledged that Jackie Robinson West made mistakes,” McClintock said.

Jackie Robinson West defeated Las Vegas in the U.S. title game before losing in the championship to Seoul, South Korea.