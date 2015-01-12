FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Illinois governor to freeze on non-essential spending
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Illinois governor to freeze on non-essential spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Republican Bruce Rauner was sworn in as Illinois governor on Monday and said his first move to deal with a deep financial crisis will be ordering all state agencies to freeze “non-essential spending.”

“Our government has spent more than we could afford; borrowed money and called it revenue,” Rauner said in his inaugural address. “Rather than responsibly budgeting the money we had, we implemented programs we couldn’t afford.”

The private equity investor and first-time office-holder also said the fifth-largest state is facing moral and ethical crises and that he will sign an order on Tuesday to improve ethics and accountability in the executive branch of state government. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.