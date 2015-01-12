New Illinois governor to freeze on non-essential spending

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Republican Bruce Rauner was sworn in as Illinois governor on Monday and said his first move to deal with a deep financial crisis will be ordering all state agencies to freeze “non-essential spending.”

“Our government has spent more than we could afford; borrowed money and called it revenue,” Rauner said in his inaugural address. “Rather than responsibly budgeting the money we had, we implemented programs we couldn’t afford.”

The private equity investor and first-time office-holder also said the fifth-largest state is facing moral and ethical crises and that he will sign an order on Tuesday to improve ethics and accountability in the executive branch of state government. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Dan Grebler)