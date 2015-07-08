Illinois governor eyes new sweeping pension legislation

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner said on Wednesday he will unveil new pension legislation that will include sweeping changes to save billions of dollars for the state and local governments.

The Republican said the bill, crafted with the input of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, the head of Cook County and Democratic Senate President John Cullerton, would ease contributions to local police and fire fighter pensions for Chicago and other cities.

He added that the pension bill will not be tied to a new state budget for the fiscal year that began July 1. The Democrat-controlled House may vote later on Wednesday on a one-month emergency budget that Rauner said he will not sign. Instead, Madigan must choose between supporting Rauner’s five pro-business and government reform bills or use the super-majority vote of Democrats in the House to pass a tax hike, the governor said. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)