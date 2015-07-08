FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Illinois governor eyes new sweeping pension legislation
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Illinois governor eyes new sweeping pension legislation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner said on Wednesday he will unveil new pension legislation that will include sweeping changes to save billions of dollars for the state and local governments.

The Republican said the bill, crafted with the input of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, the head of Cook County and Democratic Senate President John Cullerton, would ease contributions to local police and fire fighter pensions for Chicago and other cities.

He added that the pension bill will not be tied to a new state budget for the fiscal year that began July 1. The Democrat-controlled House may vote later on Wednesday on a one-month emergency budget that Rauner said he will not sign. Instead, Madigan must choose between supporting Rauner’s five pro-business and government reform bills or use the super-majority vote of Democrats in the House to pass a tax hike, the governor said. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.