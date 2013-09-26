Illinois judge overrules governor, says lawmakers must be paid

CHICAGO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - An Illinois judge on Thursday overruled Governor Pat Quinn, who had suspended the salaries of state legislators, and ordered the lawmakers to receive back pay with interest.

Quinn, a Democrat, suspended paychecks for the state legislators this summer, saying they had failed to resolve a financial crisis worsened by the ballooning cost of state pension plans.

Leaders of the state legislature, also Democrats, challenged his authority to suspend the pay.

Cook County Circuit Court Judge Neil Cohen ruled that Quinn’s action violated the state constitution. The judge ordered Illinois’ comptroller to pay legislators’ salaries along with interest on the two months of pay they missed.

Quinn said he will appeal the ruling and seek a court order to halt the issuance of paychecks.

“The reason I suspended legislative paychecks in the first place, and refused to accept my own, is because Illinois taxpayers can’t afford an endless cycle of promises, excuses, delays and inertia on the most critical challenge of our time,” Quinn said in a statement.

Illinois lawmakers make a base salary of $68,000 annually.

Illinois state Senate President John Cullerton, said the judge’s ruling should settle the matter.

“Now that the governor’s actions have been answered by a court, I trust that we can put aside all distractions and focus on the goal of pension reform,” Cullerton said in a statement.

A spokesman for Speaker of the House Michael Madigan declined to comment.

Illinois Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka said her office will immediately begin processing lawmakers’ paychecks for August, September and October.

The lack of action to fix the worst-funded U.S. state pension system has pushed Illinois’ credit ratings to the lowest level among states. Rising pension payments have led to spending cuts affecting core state services such as education.

The legislature ended its spring session on May 31 at an impasse on pension reform. A conference committee on pension reform, created by the legislature since then, has not yet come up with a compromise plan to resolve the issue.