Illinois legislative leaders sue governor over veto of lawmakers' pay
July 30, 2013 / 7:57 PM / 4 years ago

Illinois legislative leaders sue governor over veto of lawmakers' pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - The Democratic heads of the Illinois House of Representatives and Senate on Tuesday filed a lawsuit challenging Governor Pat Quinn’s veto of lawmakers’ pay during a legislative impasse over pension reform.

Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and state Senate President John Cullerton said in a letter to fellow lawmakers that the purpose of the litigation “is to protect the independence of the legislature and preserve the separation of powers.”

“It is our hope that the court will remedy this constitutional violation and that future governors will not feel empowered to use such coercive tactics,” the legislative leaders wrote.

