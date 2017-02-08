By Dave McKinney
Chicago Feb 8 As Illinois House speaker for
more than three decades, Michael Madigan has often worked to
raise people's taxes. As a private attorney, he works to lower
them.
Madigan & Getzendanner is one of Illinois' leading law firms
for clients filing appeals to contest their property appraisals
in an effort to reduce their real-estate taxes.
Between 2004 and 2015, the speaker's firm won $63.3 million
in refunds for clients, according to a Reuters analysis of data
from the Cook County treasurer's office. In 2015, Madigan's
practice ranked second among law firms in total property tax
refunds, the county data shows.
Madigan's chief political rival, Republican Governor Bruce
Rauner, has said Madigan's law firm poses a conflict of interest
for the speaker. Rauner alleged the conflict as legislation he
supported to freeze property taxes stalled in the House, which
Madigan and his Democratic majority controlled.
"Mike Madigan is making millions - millions - from his law
firm from high property taxes," Rauner told reporters in June
2015.
Madigan, who declined to be interviewed for this report, has
in the past denied any conflict of interest.
Madigan's spokesman, Steve Brown, said the speaker
scrupulously follows all ethics laws and has strict personal
standards.
"None of his actions as an attorney, a member of the House
of Representatives or speaker have been inappropriate, violative
of any law or ethical rule or against his own personal code of
conduct, which goes beyond the law or legal requirement," Brown
said.
Madigan & Getzendanner did not respond to inquiries from
Reuters. On its website, the firm says it specializes in major
commercial properties, such as office buildings, hotels,
shopping centers and industrial sites.
Little is known about Madigan's personal wealth. In 2014,
after seeking to impose a 3 percent tax on Illinois'
millionaires, Madigan refused to release his income-tax returns
to show if his plan would personally impact him. In a news
conference, he offered only that he made at least $1 million "in
a good year."
Decisions on the property values used to calculate taxes are
made by the Cook County assessor, Joseph Berrios. Property
owners can appeal to Berrios' office about his assessments or to
separate boards with the county and the state. Businesses and
homeowners often hire law firms to make their cases for tax
reductions with those entities.
A former state representative, Berrios is chairman of the
Cook County Democratic Party, a post he assumed with help from
Madigan, who is a voting member of the county Democratic
organization.
Berrios is also an investor in a lobbying firm with clients
that have business before the legislature in Springfield.
Berrios' daughter, a former member of Madigan's House Democratic
caucus, is a registered state lobbyist.
Berrios spokesman Tom Shaer said the assessor recuses
himself from any decisions in cases involving Madigan &
Getzendanner clients and has not dealt directly with Madigan on
an assessment matter during more than six years in county
office.
Madigan co-founded his law firm in 1972, just as his career
as a state legislator was getting started. Madigan &
Getzendanner's client list grew to include firms with ties to
the state, as well as political donors.
At least six financial institutions that Madigan &
Getzendanner listed as clients last year on its website have
ties to Illinois pension systems. They have donated more than
$109,000 since 2000 to the speaker or to his daughter, Attorney
General Lisa Madigan, state campaign records show.
A spokesperson for Lisa Madigan declined to comment.
Madigan & Getzendanner previously listed clients on the
firm's website, but that online list disappeared after Reuters
began inquiring about the firm's clients last year.
Illinois is not among the 26 states that require
lawyer-legislators to disclose information about their clients.
In fact, Brown said, an Illinois Supreme Court rule bars lawyers
from disclosing clients' identities without permission.
Illinois does require officeholders to disclose the nature
of professional services for which they received at least
$5,000. In his latest filing, Madigan noted only that he
performed "legal services for various individuals, partnerships
and corporations."
