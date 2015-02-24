FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's: Enactment of Illinois governor's budget plan doubtful
February 24, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 3 years ago

Moody's: Enactment of Illinois governor's budget plan doubtful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Some of the cost-saving measures Illinois’ Republican governor put into his fiscal 2016 proposed budget will face a tough time getting passed by a Democrat-controlled legislature, Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Governor Bruce Rauner last week proposed $6.6 billion in mostly spending cuts that included moving workers to less-generous pension plans and reducing state funding for local governments and universities.

“This political landscape may make it difficult to enact even a few key elements of the governor’s proposal, much less the entire plan to achieve balance without raising revenues,” the credit rating agency said in a report.

Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese

